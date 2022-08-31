Vodafone Ghana to host 2022 Virtual Skills Fair on September 1

Vodafone Ghana will host the 2022 edition of its much-anticipated Virtual Skills Fair on September 1, 2022.

The event is part of the organisation’s continuous commitment to supporting youth development and preparing them for the future, it said in a statement from Vodafone Ghana copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The 2022 edition of the one-day fair, dubbed “#LevelUp” will feature a great lineup of 10 speakers who are subject-matter experts to share experiences, knowledge, and advice on specific topics.

They include Stella Agyenim Boateng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and a celebrated HR professional; Paul Kofi Mante, Managing Director of Ecobank Development Corporation (EDC), an expert in financial planning and investment; and Christian Boakye-Yiadom, CEO of the Pizzaman-Chickenman franchise, a young and successful Ghanaian entrepreneur.

The speakers, the statement said, would lead sessions on critical topics such as future skills, career counselling, financial literacy and entrepreneurship as they prepare the youth for the future and the job market, and help to raise a generation of young entrepreneurs.

Ms Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, Director of Human Resource, Vodafone Ghana, said the year’s skills fair would have a significant impact on the youth, as it did during the previous edition.

She said: “Last year, we had over 4,000 youth taking part in the Virtual Skills Fair.

Participants had access to valuable information that helped shape their career decisions. They got the training, information, and direction they needed to be ready for the business world.

“I am confident that the 2022 edition will be no different, as we are committed to utilising more of our resources, expertise, and technology to develop Ghana’s human capital.”

Ms Akrong said it was essential for today’s youth to have an eye on the future to guarantee their involvement in the digital world.

“As a country, we can eliminate poverty and drive progressive development by connecting the youth to economic opportunities, and it starts by preparing them for the future,” she added.

She encouraged the youth to register and take part in the Virtual Skills Fair to sharpen their technology and business skills especially as she was going to lead the session on “CVs and Interviewing: What And What Not To Do”.

Vodafone is known for its plethora of youth development programmes, including the “Discover Programme”, which trains and equips university graduates for challenging roles in the organisation and the Female Engineering Students Scholarship Programme which provides females pursuing STEM programmes in tertiary institutions with mentors, scholarships and internships programmes in the organisation.