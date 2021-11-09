Vodafone Ghana wins Telco of the Year and Product of the Year

Vodafone Ghana picked up two prestigious awards at the 32nd edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) National Marketing Performance Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

For its sterling performance in Ghana’s telecom industry, Vodafone Ghana bagged the enviable title of Telecommunications Company of the Year 2021, and its mobile money service, Vodafone Cash, received the Product of the Year award.

The citation reads, “You were assessed per the mission you set for yourself in the year under review, where you resolved to enrich the lives of your customers through the unique power of mobile communications in all its forms, and you were scored highly by your evaluators.’’

‘’Your clients endorsed your ingenuity in being a dynamic telecommunications company known for your non-stop, result-orientation that guides them through every stage of their lives, even as you connect them to live better today and build a better tomorrow. ”

Vodafone’s penchant for industry-first initiatives has led to innovations like zero money transfer charges on Vodafone Cash, which created a significant shift in financial inclusion. Vodafone Ghana is leading the way in digital customer experience, an approach that essentially blends digital and human interaction into a personal, instantaneous, and convenient experience for customers.

Its customer-engaging digital channels include My Vodafone App and TOBi, the artificial intelligence chatbot are helping reduce customers’ risk of exposure to the virus during this pandemic.

Vodafone has always been passionate about contributing to sustainable social change, focusing strongly on digital empowerment, diversity and gender, and the environment. The telecommunications giant has also contributed significantly to helping address critical social issues in the country such as health and education.