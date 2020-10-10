Vodafone Ghana Foundation has handed over a transit shelter project to the Ark Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that supports and accommodates victims of domestic violence in the country.

The GH¢120,000 project, which was commenced three months ago, aimed at giving victims of domestic violence accommodation, and medical attention before conveying them into the main shelter.

Mrs Hannah Ashiokai Akrong, the Human Resource Director of Vodafone Ghana, said the Foundation together with the entire Vodafone Group, donated to the Ark Foundation to refurbish their transit shelter.

It was to partly serve as an isolation centre for COVID -19 suspected cases among the victims and provide them with digital skills.

“As you may already be aware, the surge in the cases of domestic violence has come about as a result of the COVID – 19 and this has once again gained our attention as an organisation due to our commitment to support the fight against domestic violence.

“This project is in line with our commitment as a business, to stand for things other than profit, as part of our Purpose-Led agenda. Our remit as a company goes beyond just making profits. We believe that this shelter will support the Ark Foundation to continue offering assistance to victims of domestic violence,” she said.

Mrs Akrong said Vodafone Ghana had shown leadership in its efforts to support the government in the fight against COVID-19 in varied ways such as donating to several institutions across the country, and re-opening of its ‘Healthline’ call centre to provide expert medical advice on the pandemic, among others to the public.

“Vodafone will continue to show the world that we are an organisation with a purpose and we place a high priority on contributing to helping people in the society and improving the communities in which we operate,” she added.

Mr Amaris Nana Perbi, the Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said his office believed in empowering communities within which they operated to make a positive change and improve upon the lives of the people.

He was optimistic that the project would help to resolve many problems people, especially women encountered, in their homes and restore joy to the victimised.

The donation, he explained, came from the benevolent contribution of staff of Vodafone Ghana ranging from the Directors, Human Resource Managers, to senior and junior staff members.

“At Vodafone and Vodafone Ghana foundation, we are a caring brand, which doesn’t just care about making money from the people we work with, but to help the needy to make feel belonging to society,” he noted.

Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, the Executive Director of the Ark Foundation, expressed contentment with the unwavering support given by Vodafone to promote its course.

For 20 years, she said the Ark Foundation had built a shelter for girls and women who were victims of domestic violence, however, the Foundation faced some challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic concerning housing the victims.

“You can’t just get somebody who is in trouble and take her directly to the shelter because of the danger that it poses in this COVID-19 period. So we didn’t know where to take them and it’s too expensive to book hotels for them.

“Vodafone came in just at the right time to provide us with transit shelter so that people can be managed there, and have all their COVID-19 screenings before being moved to the main shelter,” she noted.