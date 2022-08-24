Vodafone reveals salaries of CEO and CFO

Vodafone Group has, in its annual report for fiscal 2022, revealed the annual compensation for CEO Nick Read and CFO Margherita Della Valle.

Per the report, Nick Read received a total salary package of £4.171 million during fiscal 2022 as compared with £3.551 million in fiscal 2021.

Nick Read’s total salary comprised of a fixed remuneration of about £1.2 million and variable remuneration of £2.973 million during fiscal 2022, Vodafone said in its annual report.

The Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Margherita Della Valle also received a total salary package of about £2.7 million during fiscal 2022 as compared with £2.304 million in fiscal 2021.

The CFO’s total salary is made up of £792,000 fixed remuneration, and £1.9 million variable remuneration in the year fiscal year under review.

Meanwhile, the Group’s revenue increased by 1.6%, supported by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa, to €11.278 billion during April-June 2022, according to the report.

Again, so far, Vodafone Group has generated fiscal 2023 first quarter revenue of €3.271 billion (–0.5 percent) in Germany, €1.166 billion (–2.3 percent) in Italy, €1.668 billion (+6.5 percent) in the UK, €988 million (–3 percent) in Spain, €1.416 billion (+2.5 percent) in other Europe and €1.58 billion (+2.9 percent) from Vodacom. €325 million was the revenue of Vantage Towers.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said: “We executed in line with our expectations, delivered another quarter of growth in both Europe and Africa, and seen an acceleration in business growth. Whilst we are not immune to the current macroeconomic challenges, we’re on track to deliver financial results for the year in line with our guidance.”