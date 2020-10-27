Telecommunications giant, Vodafone Ghana, on Saturday, sponsored the Otumfuo at 70 Invitational Golf Tournament held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The one-day golf event, which was organised by the Club to commemorate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 70th birthday, brought together selected high profile golfers across the country to compete in age-related categories.

A statement from Vodafone Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the tournament commenced with a teeing off team comprising Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, Sir Sam Jonah, Nana Bi Kusi Appiah, Manso Nkwantahene, and Mr. Gaby Moughanie, a Management Member of the Royal Golf Club Kumasi.

Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, expressed Vodafone’s commitment to supporting the advancement and development of Asanteman, the statement said.

She said: “We are excited to be associated with the Otumfuo at 70 Invitational Golf Tournament. We have had a fruitful relationship with His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the entire people of Asanteman for all these years and we deem this a great privilege.

“We are an organisation that constantly seeks to develop and nurture fruitful relationships with our customers and stakeholders. This prestigious tournament offers us an enviable platform to engage and deliver an enhanced brand experience for our customers whilst we build lasting business relationships and interact in an informal setting.”

Mada, Obo-Nai congratulated and expressed warm birthday wishes to Otumfuor and commended him for the exemplary leadership in promoting development in the region, especially in health and education.

At the end of the tournament, Mr Emmanuel Coffie from the Royal Golf Club emerged the overall winner and winner of the Group C category (35 to 49 years).

Margaret Oduro also from the Royal Golf Club won the Group A category, for 60 years and above, while Professor Bernard Kofi Baiden completed a total sweep by Royal Golf Club by winning the middle category, Group B for 50 to 59 years.

The tournament ended with a colorful celebratory awards dinner at the Golden Tulip Hotel in honour of Otumfuo’s 70th birthday celebration, the statement said.