Vodafone STEM station: 3,500 students benefit

Some 3,500 pupils and students in the Okroase Community of the Akuapem North in the Eastern Region have benefited from Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Station set-up by the Vodafone Foundation, Ghana.

The Foundation said this during a roadshow to commemorate its annual October month’s care which coincided with the International Best Teacher month.

The “Care Day” or “Spirit Day”, is a day set aside by staff/volunteers to identify a project in a community to ensure the lives of the needy were brightened.

Reverend Amaris Nana Adjei Perbi, Lead for Vodafone Foundation, Ghana, said this year’s occasion would be used to better education and health needs of the people.

He said the purpose of the STEM instant school roadshow was to enable both parents and teachers understand and assist the students and that the project had not only benefited students from Okorase, but also communities in the Northern part of Ghana.

For the Northern sector, over 10,900 students and teachers were impacted, he said, adding that chiefs and community leaders came for the activation and that the same was being done in the South.

So far, 90,000 people had benefited from the gesture meant to introduce them to electronic learning, give them requisite materials and equipment to ensure they used them practically on their own.

Over 100,000 students have been targeted by the Foundation to be equipped by the end of 2022, he said.

The Foundation has stocked a Community Health and Planning Service compound (CHPS)- a basic health post- consisting of a service delivery point and health officers’ accommodation at Okorase.

It furnished the facility and provided it with an ultrasound machine.

Ms Lydia Agamah, midwife in charge of the Okorase CHPS Compound, said about 100 pregnant women who could not afford the scan service were attended to.

Madam Augustina Tetteh, a beneficiary of the ultrasound scan service commended Vodafone Foundation for the gesture.

The beneficiary schools included Okorase Methodist Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Okorase Presbyterian Primary and JHS and Old Asuoyaa Metropolitan Assembly (M/A) JHS.