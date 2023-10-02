Vodafone’s free money transfers to other networks ends

After three years of allowing customers to transfer money to all wallets for free, Vodafone Cash has now terminated the zero-fee offer across networks and is working on a new and affordable transfer fees mix beginning October 3, 2023.

A statement from Vodafone Ghana said after three years of free transfers, it is now time for Vodafone Cash to generate some revenue to cover rising operational cost in the face of harsh local and global economic conditions.

In year 2020, when Ghana was hit by Covid-19 and its accompanying challenges, Vodafone Cash introduced free money transfer to all wallets in the country, and has since sustained it for three solid years running.

Director of Vodafone Cash, Philip Amoateng remarked, “This was our way of tangibly demonstrating our lifelong commitment to our customers’ financial well-being and inclusion during the pandemic.”

In a market where customers were accustomed to paying a 1% fee on all transactions, Vodafone Cash users enjoyed zero charges on all their transactions, even across networks.

Even after the introduction of the e-levy on May 1, 2022, transfers on Vodafone Cash remained free. Vodafone Cash customers only needed to pay a 1 percent E-Levy fee.

However, in the face of global economic challenges, Vodafone now seeks to cover rising operational costs while still providing affordable services to its customers.

“While this chapter concludes, Vodafone Ghana’s dedication to its customers remains unshaken,” Philip Amoateng asserts, explaining that the company is poised to introduce its new Vodafone Cash proposition starting 3rd October 2023.

“The new Vodafone Cash proposition ensures that Vodafone to Vodafone transactions remain free. However, Vodafone Cash will charge 0.5% for transfers across networks,” explained Philip. “Even with the introduction of these charges, Vodafone continues to offer unparalleled value, especially when sending money from Vodafone Cash to other networks.”

Philip Amoateng further elaborated on the new proposition, stating, “Our customers will continue to enjoy the best value with Vodafone Cash. We encourage everyone to trust Vodafone Cash for its convenience, reliability, transparency, and commitment to providing the best value in the market.”

Those looking to sign up for Vodafone Cash can simply text “Register” to 558 or dial *558# for self-registration. Customers can also visit any mobile money agent or Vodafone retail shop for assistance.