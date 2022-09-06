Vodaphone fibre broadband customers advised to do installations on industry standards

Vodaphone fibre broadband customers have been advised to ensure the installation of their cables is in line with industry and international standards.

Customers who already have the cables installed have also been advised to immediately check how they have been connected from outside to their houses to be sure that the fibre and ECG cables are not too close.

Mr Terry Ampofo who gave the advice on Monday during a press conference in Accra said over a year ago, actions of some agents of Vodaphone Ghana in relation to a fibre broadband cable installation allegedly resulted in the death of his younger brother, Michael Ampofo.

“I have called a press conference today because this bad installation that killed my brother may be all over the country, and others could be affected. The public needs to know that the dangers are still prevalent.

“It is very easy for a customer to accidentally touch the exposed metal which is left very close to the routers. Any person touching this exposed metal stiffeners ran the risk of serious injuries or even death, which has happened to my brother.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Corporate Communications Team of Vodafone Ghana admitted knowledge of the incident and expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

“We are aware of the unfortunate event that led to the death of Mr. Michael Yaw Twum Ampofo at Ashaley Botwe, Greater Accra, on 19th February 2021. We are saddened by the incident and have extended our heartfelt condolences to the family,” it said.

The statement said Vodafone Ghana had cooperated fully and transparently with all the relevant agencies throughout the investigation process.

It said on October 22, 2021, the authorised representative of the deceased initiated legal action against Vodafone Ghana, as such, the matter was currently in court.

The statement said Vodafone Ghana was, therefore, unable to make any further comment on the matter.

However, it said Vodafone Ghana would continue to deploy its infrastructure under strict safety procedures and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.