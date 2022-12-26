VOICES Audioplay celebrates its global launch in Ghana

VOICES Audioplay, an international platform, that champions black women’s voices in tackling violence against women in Africa, has celebrated its global launch in Accra, Ghana.

The VOICES Audioplay provides space for people to gather and envision a world where African women on the continent and those in the diaspora engage and collaborate across cultures, borders, and customs.

Over 300 people gathered at Nubuke Foundation to celebrate the launch of the VOICES Audioplay.

The event featured an immersive listening experience of the debut audioplay, food and drinks, a curated art exhibition, sounds and “vibes” by Ghanaian women DJs, and a panel with special guests.

Aja Monet, Poet and Director of VOICES Audioplay, called on Ghanaians to join and learn more about the local organisations working to end violence against women and girls.

She also encouraged men to help in the fight against violence against women.

Aja Monet said the movement would continue to advocate and fight to see a world “where women were loved and were able to move freely.”

“We want to enter patriarchy, and we need our brothers and our sisters and all those who love us to be a part of this movement, hoping that this inspires more arts and artists and more African women across the globe to come together to work, to really understand our power,” she added.

Aja Monet said they would engage non-governmental organisations in their quest to end violence against women.

“…and I hope that Ghanaians can really start to stand together, with the world at large to understand that there’s so much brilliance, arts and so much creativity here, and we need to take that advantage towards organising the world to fight this menace,” she emphasised.

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, a Ghanaian Feminist and activist, said one of the primary concerns of feminists, particularly African feminists, was not to just to end violence in the lives of the woman, but to create a world where women live with dignity, feel secured, and could achieve their full potential.

“Which is also what the work of VOICES is for, giving women a platform, amplifying their voices and enabling them to share their stories with the world,” she added.

She noted the need to move beyond an Act in the law books and create an enabling environment where women of all identities could live in peace and dignity.