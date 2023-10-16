Voices of home brings to the fore the challenges confronting policymakers

New Study: Voices of Home Care Reveal Better Understanding of Workforce Challenges for Policymakers

“One Voice. Many Stories” Highlights Race, Faith, among other Caregiver Insights and Aims to Forge Stronger Ties between Providers, Policymakers, and Home Care Workers

MissionCare Collective (MCC), in partnership with the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC), proudly unveiled a pivotal study today, “One Voice. Many Stories.” This study alongside a new home care workforce video channel, spotlighting raw and genuine conversations with home care workers, casts a light on the invaluable contributions, challenges, and insights of home health aides and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) who are too often overlooked in our society.

The official launch for this vital new study is scheduled for the 2023 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo in Washington, D.C., from Oct. 14-17, further emphasizing the importance of these voices in shaping the future of the care at home community.

Highlights from the “One Voice. Many Stories” study include:

● The Desire for Connectivity: Direct care workers crave connection and are often disconnected from the companies they serve, often with transactional relationships with employers. This detachment influences the sector’s high turnover rate.

● Challenges of Familial Involvement: Home care workers express the complexities and challenges of managing expectations and relationships with patient family members, from misunderstandings to ensuring a safe care environment.

● Facing Racial Disparities: Care workers reveal the unfortunate and prevalent experiences of racial discrimination in their roles.

● The Call to Serve: Many tie their dedication to care to spiritual motivations, viewing their roles as both a profession and a calling.

● Economic Hardships: Low compensation forces numerous care workers to juggle multiple jobs, often outside their primary profession, to sustain themselves financially.

● The Wisdom of Older Generations: Senior caregivers bring a distinct perspective and set of skills to the home care environment.

Brandi Kurtyka, CEO, MissionCare Collective, remarked, “‘One Voice, Many Stories’ is not just a study. It’s a heartfelt testament to those who pour their souls into caregiving. Our ambition is to elevate these voices, shedding light on their lived experiences to drive transformative changes in home care. As we face a workforce crisis, every story shared is a beacon for innovation, understanding, and crucially, actionable change.”

Bill Dombi, President, NAHC, added, “This study allows us a profound opportunity. By genuinely listening to direct care workers, we can better comprehend their aspirations, challenges, and ethos. Such understanding is vital as we strive to recruit and retain the compassionate and competent workforce that our aging and disabled citizens rightfully deserve.”