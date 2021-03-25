dpa/GNA – A volcano erupting in Guatemala shot thick plumes of ash into the air on Tuesday, forcing the capital city’s airport to suspend operations.

La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City saw planes coated in ash as haze filled the sky overhead.

The capital and nine other municipalities in the Central American country were affected by the ashfall produced by the Pacaya volcano, authorities said.

The Guatemalan Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology warned of further eruptions and lava flows at the 2,250-metre-high Pacaya, which sits about 40 kilometres south of the capital and is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Violent explosions have been generating ash for weeks.

“Based on the pattern of behaviour in recent weeks, we expect activity to remain at high levels,” warned the head of the institute, Emilo Barillas, in a video posted on Twitter.