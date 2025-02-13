Volkswagen Group Africa Sets New Export Record Amid Strategic Expansion

Volkswagen Group Africa has achieved a historic milestone in 2024 by exporting 131,485 vehicles, a record that underscores its ambition to strengthen its global presence.

The breakthrough came from the company’s Kariega plant, a longstanding hub that has been producing and exporting the beloved Polo since the early 1990s.

This remarkable performance marks a significant jump from the previous record of 108,422 vehicles set in 2019. The Kariega plant, now celebrated for its increased production volume, has become the sole exporter of the Polo for European and Asia Pacific markets—a role that has further boosted its international reputation. In fact, Polos now account for nearly 88 percent of all vehicles exported through the Port of Port Elizabeth, highlighting the model’s appeal across continents.

Local success has been just as impressive. The Polo sold 12,253 units domestically, while its sibling, the Polo Vivo, led the local market with 25,914 units sold. The two models also earned top honors at the Naamsa Accelerator Awards, where the Polo was recognized as both the top locally manufactured and top exported vehicle, and the Vivo claimed the title of Passenger Car of the Year.

Industry insiders see these achievements as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Polo—a model that has captivated drivers worldwide for over 50 years. VWGA Chairperson Martina Biene reflected on the milestone with pride, praising the hard work of the entire team. “We love the Polo as much as our customers do,” she said, emphasizing that this success is both a celebration of the past and a launchpad for future accomplishments.

In an interesting twist that further broadens its market appeal, Volkswagen Group Africa announced it has taken over local retail operations for the Ducati brand, effective January 2025. This move introduces Ducati as the fourth brand in the company’s portfolio, joining Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Plans are already underway to integrate Ducati into dealer sites across Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu Natal, a strategy that industry experts believe will diversify VWGA’s offerings and open new revenue streams.

The record-setting export numbers and the strategic addition of Ducati highlight Volkswagen Group Africa’s dynamic approach to growth. By balancing strong domestic performance with bold international expansion and diversification, the company is positioning itself to remain a key player in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape.