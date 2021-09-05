Volland: Messi and Boateng will be good for French league

Monaco forward Kevin Volland believes the arrivals of Lionel Messi and Jerome Boateng to the French Ligue 1 bodes well for the league.

Argentina great Messi signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona and former Bayern Munich defender and German 2014 World Cup winner Boateng has moved to Lyon.

“Jerome Boateng is a good transfer for Lyon. He can help them. It’s nice for the league that such players are also coming like Lionel Messi. It’s cool,” he told TV channel Bild on Sunday.

The French top flight is traditionally seen as the weakest of Europe’s top five leagues.

Former Bayer Leverkusen striker Volland managed 16 goals and eight assists in 35 league games last season for Monaco, who are coached by former Bayern and Croatia boss Niko Kovac.

His form meant Volland was included in the Germany squad for their disappointing European Championship display, but he was not nominated for the current World Cup qualifying squad by new coach Hansi Flick.

“Of course you hope to be there, but the squad was renewed a bit and you accept that. The coach called me beforehand and explained the situation,” said the 29-year-old.