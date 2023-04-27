Volta and Oti GJA to hold symposium to mark 2023 World Press Freedom Day

The Volta and Oti chapter of Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will hold a symposium at Ho to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

According to a press release signed by Mr Fredrick Duodu Takyi, the Association’s secretary, their activities would commence with fun games at the Ho sports stadium on Monday, May 1 and would be climaxed with a symposium on Wednesday May 3 at the Ho Municipal Assembly Hall.

The Regional leadership of the Association has since invited all media practitioners and media house owners to the upcoming 2023 World Press Freedom Day celebration which has the theme “Shaping a future of Right: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

In Ghana, the GJA has however contextualized the theme as “Shaping a future of Rights; freedom of expression as a driver for all other rights towards Ghana’s Development.”

“As media personnels we understand the significance of this celebration in promoting the importance of Press freedom in society,” it read.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Volta and Oti Chairman of the Association, disclosed to the GNA that this year’s event would be special as it marks the 30th anniversary of the global event.

He revealed that Mr Divine R.K Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) is expected to Chair the occasion with Mr Emmanuel Kpotsi, the Volta Regional Director of the Commission of Human rights and Administration Justice tasked to deliver the keynote address.

Mr Agbaxode also stated that participants would have a dialogue session on the theme to drive home the lessons from the address and freedom of expression in the Ghanaian contest.

Some key partners and stakeholders as well as all media practitioners, have been urged to participate for the success of the event.

Radio stations, Television stations and programme managers have also been urged to permit their hosts and presenters to give prominence to the event on their platforms.