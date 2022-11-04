Volta Barracks road is 71 per cent complete – Amoako-Attah

The progress of work on the Volta Barracks through Kpenoe, Takla and Hodzo Tokokoe feeder road in the Ho Municipality is at 71 per cent completion, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Roads and Highways Minister, has disclosed.

The Minister made the disclosure on Friday on the floor of Parliament in response to a question by Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central.

The MP asked the Minister when the road from Volta Barracks through Kpenoe, Takla and Hodzo to Tokokoe would be completed.

Mr Amoako-Atta said 20.1km Volta Barracks through Kpenoe, Takla and Hodzo to Tokokoe road was in fair condition.

He noted that contract for the bituminous surfacing of the road was awarded under the contract titled, “Butimen Surfacing of Ho Barracks – Hodzoga-Tokokoe Feeder Roads on October 20, 2016.

He said works commenced on January 06, 2017, with an expected completion date of July 06, 2018; declaring that the completion date was revised to March 11, 2020, due to additional works issued.

He said works executed to date were 10/No of 1/900mm pipe culverts, 10,649m of concrete u-drains and 9.00km of primer seal works.

He reiterated that the progress of work had been very slow mainly due to delayed payment of certified work done.

“The contractor is currently not on site due to delay payment for certified works,” Mr Amoako-Attah said.

“Efforts are being made to get the contractor back to site to complete the outstanding works.”