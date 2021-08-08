Volta Caucus in Parliament pledges support to Volta Trade and Investment Fair

The Volta Regional Parliamentary Caucus has pledged support towards transforming the economy of the Region through tourism.

Mr Emmanuel K. Bedzrah, Head of the Caucus, said the MPs were committed to improving on the fortunes of the Region by promoting its tourism potential.

Mr Bedzrah made the pledge when a delegation from the Region led by Dr Archibald Letsa, the Regional Minister, met the Caucus in Parliament.

The meeting was to officially inform the MPs of the upcoming 5th Volta Trade and Investment Fair and the “Visit Volta Project” and to seek their support as elected Representatives of the people.

The two-week fair is on the theme, “Promoting Sustainable Trade and Investment” with focus on agribusiness, tourism and ICT and would run from November 15 to the 28 at the Ho Sports stadium.

The event is expected to attract some 500 exhibitors and over 8,000 visitors.

The Regional Minister underscored the role of the Parliamentarians in opening up the region for rapid growth to enhance the livelihoods of their constituents.

Other members of the delegation included: Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, the President of the Volta Development Forum, Reverend Isaac Adza- Tettey, the Regional Economic Planning Officer and Mr Alex Nketia, the Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Also among the delegation were: Mr Bernard Koku Avle, the General Manager of Citi Fm/Citi TV and Mrs Dzifa Bampoe- Gbeho of TV3/ 3FM, who are Volta Brand Ambassadors.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Regional Chair, Association of Ghana Industries, Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions told the GNA that the meeting also discussed other important matters pertaining to the development of the Region.

He urged the MPs to help facilitate the approval of some “One-District, One-Factory” for the Region, those that required Parliamentary approval to create jobs for the youth.

Mr Avle on behalf of the Ambassadors, pledged their support for a successful programme and project.