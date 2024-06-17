Volta Chiefs Rule on Baku-Ayivor vs. Dogbe Chieftaincy Dispute

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs has pronounced judgment in a long-standing dispute, spanning three decades between the Baku-Ayivor Royal Family and the Dogbe Family both of Denu over who was the legitimate heirs to the Baku stool, the divisional stool of Denu.

This follows an appeal to the Anlo Traditional Council (ATC) by four persons led by Torgbi Hor II, (deceased) Makorsor or Paramount Chief of Somé traditional area in 1988, challenging certain decisions by the judicial committee of the Anlo Traditional Council paving the way for the installation and registration of Torgbi Baku IV as Dufia of Denu.

From the records available, the brief facts leading to this current appeal to the house by three persons led by Dumega Korku Hettey, head of the Ayivor family, are that the Ayivor family of Denu and the Dogbe family also of Denu were contesting the legitimacy of either of the families’ claim to being heirs to the Baku stool, which is the divisional stool of Denu and the subsequent installation and registration of Torgbi Baku IV.

The parties on March 9, 1988, appeared before the Anlo Traditional Council with their claims and the council delivered certain Ex Parte decisions one of which has led to this present appeal.

The appellants therefore prayed the judicial committee of the Volta regional House of Chiefs to set aside the 1988 Ex Parte judgment of the Anlo Traditional Council and all consequential orders contained in the said judgment.

Before giving its ruling on Friday, May 31, 2024, the judicial committee of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs cited certain legal authorities and their decisions in similar cases. It allowed the appeal in its entirety and set aside the 1988 Ex Parte ruling of the Anlo Traditional Council, explaining that it was a clear violation of due process and the rights of the appellants to be heard. The judicial committee therefore ordered a retrial of the suit at the Somé Traditional Council headed by Torgbiga Adamah III, which now has the jurisdiction over matters of Chieftaincy in Somé and awarded the cost of GH¢ 15,000.00 against the appellants.