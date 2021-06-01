The Volta Regional Directorate of Centre for National Culture (CNC) has climaxed its week-long COVID-19 awareness drama campaign at Mafi-Kumase in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The Centre staged the drama in Xavi and Gefia in Akatsi South District, Adidome in Central Tongu District before wrapping it up at Mafi-Kumase in the 0same district.

It is part of the Centre’s COVID-19 Education Campaign, which seeks to sensitise the public on the dangers associated with the coronavirus and the ongoing vaccination exercise, with support from the National COVID-19 Trust Fund.

Mrs Rosemond Amuzu, Acting Volta Regional Director, CNC, said the drama was aimed at laying emphasis on the need for all to support the fight against the virus by adhering strictly to the safety protocols.

She said some countries had already started battling the third wave of the pandemic, and it was important for the citizens to continue observing the safety protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

The Director said some people were also doubting the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and therefore, not willing to take part in the vaccination exercise, which would negatively affect the fight against the virus.

Mrs Amuzu said the drama was to educate the people on the safety of the vaccine and encouraged them to take the jab because it was one of the preventive measures against the pandemic.

Madam Benedicta Yayra Anaglate, Physician Assistant, Mafi-Kumase Health Centre, asked the people to endeavour to visit health facilities whenever they felt unwell.

She appealed to the public to avoid stigmatising against people who contracted the virus as it prevented them from coming up to test for the disease.

The Physician Assistant called on all to place premium on the ongoing vaccination exercise and partake in it to enable the country curtail the devastating effect of the pandemic.

Responding to a question, Madam Anaglate said the vaccine would not render people who took it infertile as was being peddled by conspiracy theorists and asked the public to disregard such information.