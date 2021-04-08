Volta College Foundation, a youth-oriented organization, has donated various items to inmates of the Kpando Prison to mark the Easter festivities.

The items included five sets of Water Closets (WCs), five buckets of paints and brushes, three bags of 25 kg rice, packs of toilet rolls, and assorted soft drinks.

The items worth GH₵6,000 were meant for the upkeep of the inmates.

Mr Ameko Richmond, President of the Foundation, said the donation was part of the Foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He said the Foundation was made up of youth groups in the Volta and Oti Regions to help alleviate the suffering of the less privileged in the society.

Mr Ameko appealed to religious bodies, non-governmental organisations and corporate institutions to assist the inmates and not neglect them while in prison.

Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr Eric Ainoo-Ansah, Officer-in-charge of the Kpando Local Prison, who received the donation on behalf of the inmates, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the support.

He called on individuals and groups to emulate the Foundation and to support the inmates since the government could not do it all.

The Kpando Prison currently has 123 inmates.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleIncompetent MCE Must Not Be Retained – Ashaiman Residents Warn
Next articleBe wary of the internet
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here