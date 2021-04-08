Volta College Foundation, a youth-oriented organization, has donated various items to inmates of the Kpando Prison to mark the Easter festivities.

The items included five sets of Water Closets (WCs), five buckets of paints and brushes, three bags of 25 kg rice, packs of toilet rolls, and assorted soft drinks.

The items worth GH₵6,000 were meant for the upkeep of the inmates.

Mr Ameko Richmond, President of the Foundation, said the donation was part of the Foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibilities.

He said the Foundation was made up of youth groups in the Volta and Oti Regions to help alleviate the suffering of the less privileged in the society.

Mr Ameko appealed to religious bodies, non-governmental organisations and corporate institutions to assist the inmates and not neglect them while in prison.

Assistant Director of Prisons, Mr Eric Ainoo-Ansah, Officer-in-charge of the Kpando Local Prison, who received the donation on behalf of the inmates, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the support.

He called on individuals and groups to emulate the Foundation and to support the inmates since the government could not do it all.

The Kpando Prison currently has 123 inmates.