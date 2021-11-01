Volta Development Forum gets GHC80k to promote 1D1F

Ghana Eximbank has provided GHC80,000 to the Volta Development Forum (VDF) to support the promotion of the One District One Factory (1D1F) policy initiative in the Volta Region.

Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of VDF, announced this at a stakeholder meeting with Members of Parliament from the Region in Ho.

He said the bank’s support was an endorsement of the VDF’s vision to transform the Region on the hinges of industrialisation.

The 1D1F, a brainchild of President Nana Akufo Addo, was designed to facilitate more private sector investment in local production and manufacturing across the country.

Mr Daniel Agboka-Dzegede, Executive Director of the Forum, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the support was under the Ghana Eximbank Sensitisation Programme.

It would provide workshops and sensitization opportunities for companies, SME groups and associations in the Volta and Oti Regions.

He said it would help to position more entrepreneurial-minded entities to benefit from the 1D1F, which was in line with dreams of bringing industrialisation to the Region.

The Executive Director said workshops, training programmes and technical assistance to industries and developers would all be provided in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

The Volta Development Forum has since its formation in 2019, taken up efforts to gather resources for the Region’s development and has a membership of established indigenes.

The 1D1F initiative has so far operationalised a total of 104 factories across the country and has 150 under construction, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry shows.

The 1D1F has initiated at least one factory project in each district and municipality, of which 165 are expected to be new ones.