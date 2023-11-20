Volta Fair to reduce cost of exhibiting for businesses in flooded Volta communities

Organisers of the 2023 Volta Fair have announced a discounted exhibition package among other incentives for businesses from areas affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Dela Gbeve, Treasurer of the Association of Ghana Industries for the Eastern, Volta and Oti Regions, which is leading the 2023 Fair organisation, made known the interventions in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

A total 35 small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) would be sponsored to exhibit at the Fair, which is coming on from November 25 to December 10 at the Ho Sports Stadium.

“The Association of Ghana Industries, main organisers of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair, extend their heartfelt empathy to the victims of the recent Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillage. We are acutely aware of the severe impact that these floods have had on both livelihoods and businesses in the affected areas.

“In light of this, after conducting an initial assessment of the damage caused, we are pleased to announce a significant initiative to support those affected.

“We are committed to helping businesses affected by this unfortunate incident get back on their feet. To this end, we are sponsoring and absorbing the exhibition fees of 35 SMEs in the communities directly impacted by the spillage,” Mr. Gbeve stated in the release.

He spoke of the giving of the regional trade event and said it should become an avenue for the hundreds of floods ravaged businesses in to make a comeback.

“We believe that the Volta Trade and Investment Fair offers a significant platform for businesses to recover from their losses and make a fresh start ahead of the upcoming festive season.

“We encourage affected exhibitors to seize this opportunity to showcase their products and services, connect with potential customers, and rebuild what may have been affected by the disaster,” the Treasurer said.

He further stated, “in addition to the waiver, our organisers are committed to providing any necessary support to exhibitors affected by the spillage.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that this unfortunate event does not hinder them from showcasing their products and services to a wider audience”.

The 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair, the sixth instalment of the popular regional trade event, is expecting some 400 exhibitors and thousands of visitors including from across the African continent and parts of the world

It is being held on the theme “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area for Local Economic Development”, and has business conferences, forums, and incubator sessions among other activities to help promote international trade.