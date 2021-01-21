The Volta Regional Directorates of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has been adjudged the best performing Region for 2020 and annexing five awards at its end of year party in Accra, recently.

Its Regional Head was adjudged the best in the regional category with Ms Patience Nutakor, the Regional Administrator annexing the Congeniality award.

Mr Gorden Akurugu, the Regional Head of FDA in a press conference, disclosed that Mr Charles Adjei-Mensah and Ms Betty Agyei of the Regional Office won the Best Star Performer and Best Janitorial Service Awards, respectively, for 2020.

He said the awards were anchored on excellence in the discharge of its mandate and revenue mobilisation, making strides by doubling its revenue target in the past two years.

He said since inception, 16 years ago, the Regional Directorate continue to be instrumental in the execution of its mandate as a regulator of public health, safety and related matters.

Mr Akurugu said in the year under review, two court cases against the FDA were won with others still pending.

He disclosed that the Regional Office had been recognised as International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) in addition to existing ones such as Tema, Kumasi and the Headquarters of the FDA.

The Regional Head said the Directorate envisages continuous discharge of its mandate as a regulator to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the public.

He used the occasion to warn the public against the patronage of any purported COVID-19 vaccine being sold by any pharmaceutical company or individual as the FDA was yet to approve any vaccine.

“The Authority will crack the whip against any company or individual found to have sold any Coronavirus related medication without an approval from the FDA,” indicating that the public would be appropriately informed of any vaccine approval.

He commended the entire staff of the Directorate for their dedication and commitment to duty, leading to the achievements under review and pledged a continuous collaboration with the media towards deepening the campaign for greater food and drug safety within the Region and beyond.