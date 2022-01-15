Volta FDA wins overall best region, best regional office back-to-back

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been awarded for its sterling performance and adjudged the overall best Regional office in a ceremony organised by the headquarters for 2021.

Its Regional Head, Mr Gordon Akurugu was crowned the best regional director.

This makes the awards a double for the overall best and best regional head positions for the second time in succession in a back-to-back fashion.

The Head of the Drugs Unit of the Volta office, Mr Issaka Nii Collison-Cofie won the 2021 Colleague of the year and Volta Star Performer awards, respectively.

The Regional Directorate of FDA was established in 2004 following the government’s decentralisation policy to monitor and regulate the activities of manufacturers and retailers in respect of food and drug products across the country as enshrined in the Public Health ACT 851 of 2012.

The Directorate started with the Volta and Eastern regions operating as an entity until it was decoupled and has since lived up to expectations of protecting the health and safety of the people within its catchment area and beyond.

The Regional office won the overall best position and best regional office for 2020.

Others were best Janitorial service, won by Madam Betty Agyei with Ms Patience Nutakor winning the Congeniality of the year award in addition to Mr Charles Adjei-Mensah being recognised as the best Star Performer of the Volta office.

In a citation, the Management appreciated the tremendous performance of the Volta office, its leadership and the entire staff in promoting public health and safety adding diligence of the Regional office has earned them a positive reputation.

It said such excellent performance was highly appreciated by management.

Mr Akurugu, speaking at a staff durbar expressed profound appreciation to the management of FDA and especially to Mrs Delese Darko, the Chief Executive for instituting the award scheme to motivate them.

He commended staff for their sterling performance and contributions and called for unity and effective collaboration to ensure the office continued to maintain and protect public health and safety.