Volta fishers praise government for support during closed season

Fisherfolk in the Volta region have expressed gratitude to government for providing them with some relief items to cushion them as they observed this year’s closed fishing season.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) following a plea from the fishers, distributed food items including mini bags of rice, cooking oil, aluminum bowls and wire nets to the fishers as part of efforts to lessen the financial burden on the fishers, many of whom have been temporarily rendered jobless without alternative sources of livelihood as they complied with the month long closed season.

The items were received by leadership of the Volta chapters of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) and the National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NaFPTA) for onward distribution to the fishers across all the landing beaches in the region.

Deputy Volta regional chief fisherman, Seth Agbo Kedey in an interview with reporters, praised government for the timely intervention and gave the assurance that the items would be fairly distributed to the intended beneficiaries.

Chief fisherman for Denu landing beach, Narbi Alordo also expressed appreciation to MoFAD for listening to their plea and assured of the commitment of all chief fishermen in ensuring that the closed season directive was fully complied with to achieve the intended purpose.

Former assemblyman for Denu electoral area, Francis Bedzo who operates a fishing company at the landing beach on behalf of the fishers, thanked government for the gesture.

He advised all canoe owners to comply with the directive which he obsserved “is for our own good.”

Leader of the fishmongers and traders association at the landing beach Dzifa Dorkunor, expressed joy for the support which she said “will go a long way to lessen the financial burden on us and our families.”