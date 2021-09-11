Volta Foundation Donates to Tacks Corner School in Agbozume

Members of Volta College Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization, have donated Exercise books and other learning materials to the Task Corner Basic School at Agbozume in the Somey Traditional Area of the Ketu South Municipality.

The Donation forms part of the group’s social responsibility to society.

The donation coincides with the maiden Annual General Meeting of the Foundation which is been held in Aflao.

The Foundation donated 1,500 exercise books, pencils and erasers.

The donated items are estimated to cost Gh 5,000.00

The 2nd Vice President of the VC, Mac-Thompson Gbeti presented the items to the school on behalf of the group in a colourful ceremony which was attended by the Representative of the Municipal Director of Education, Traditional Rulers and opinion leaders of the Somey Traditional Area.

Students of the school were also in attendance in thier numbers.

Torgbui Adama III, who recieved the items on behalf of the School was grateful to the Municipal Directorate for identifying the school which is said to be one of the deprived schools in the Municipal.

He appealed to other benevolent organisations to come to aid of underdeveloped schools in the Municipality.

The Foundation later held its maiden Annual General Meeting in Aflao to reflect on the successes chalked by the group as well as the challenges it has faced.

The VC, is aimed at bringing the youth of the Volta Region together whiles they pursue development as an agenda.

The Annual General Meeting was under the theme “Joining Forces Together Towards a Better tomorrow for Voltarian Region; the Role of the VC”

Togbuiga Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, President of the Aflao Traditional Council, who chairs the Annual General Meeting congratulated the Founding President and Members of the Foundation for the humanitarian activities they have embarked upon.

He said even though the group has not been in existence for a long time, it’s activities are visible for all to see.

He called for unity and strength for amongst all key players since the vision of the group is towards development.

He pledge his Traditional Areas unflinching support to the growth and development of the Foundation.

Hon. Pascal A.B Rois, The Honorary Consuler of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana who gave the keynote address commended Founder members and singled out its President for his vision in bringing together the youth towards development.

Hon. Elliot Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive for the Ketu South Municipality appeal to members to arise as youth of Volta in all endeavors to achieve development.

He maintains that, when this is done, the total development of Volta Region would be achieved.

Richmond Ameko, President and Founder of the Foundation

in his speech, outlined how the VC was put together and stressed that, the Foundation initially begun bas a fun group on Social Media.

However, according to him, through the instrumentality of friends and associates, the Fun group has now developed to become a Foundation with membership strength of more than 600.

It has six zones across Volta, and the Oti Regions.

According to Richmond Ameko, The Foundation is also putting together an effort of commencing with a vocational School where indigenes of Volta will be enrolled to learn various trades or handiworks.

Also in attendance was Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Group of Companies, John Kwakuvi Hounlessodji.

He urged the Foundation members to remain committed towards the growth and development of the Volta Region and in extension, Ghana at large.

Togbuiga Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V and other Dignataries donated seed money for the establishment of the Vocational Training School.

Source: Daniel Orlando