Just as in Psalm 133:1 which reads “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity,” members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Volta and Oti Regions came together over food, drinks and music.

The dinner at the weekend dubbed “GJA Volta/Oti End of Year Get-together” and sponsored by the Adaklu District Assembly, was organised by the Regional Executives for members to release the stress of a difficult and eventful 2020 and prepare to do their best in the New Year.

Speaking at the event which took place at the Press Centre in Ho, Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Volta/Oti GJA Chariman, said such gatherings helped to bring unity, a sense of belonging and provide platforms where both young and veteran journalists could interact and share ideas to improve on the profession in their respective regions.

Mr Wilhelm Gaitu, a retired practitioner who chaired the event, called on journalists to always be ready to learn new things at such programmes to better practice their profession for the benefit of society and asked that “let’s put our region, our community first because when our region develops, we do too”.

Reverend Hansen Wedanu, also a journalist, charged colleague professionals to distinguish themselves in their work by making conscious efforts to “read, write, think, talk and practice” bearing in mind that whatever they reported had the potential to impact society either positively or negatively.

Chief Superintendent Mercy Wilson Brown, Volta Regional Crime Officer, commended the Volta media for their roles before, during and after the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections and called on them to continue to be professional to ensure the peace in the Region.

“Of the 631 flashpoints identified in the Volta Region for the 2020 elections not one of them burned. I commend the media in Volta for their roles in making this possible. I hope that we build on the working relationship we’ve had in the past year, so that we don’t offend the sense of decency of people in our day to day operations.”

Mr Donkor Kadey, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Adaklu who was the Guest Speaker on the day, touched on the need for building cordial relationship between relevant stakeholders for the progress of society.

He said the strides the Adaklu District was making in terms of development was possible because he (the DCE) had the backing of Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for the area, the traditional authority and the staff of the Assembly and promised to build close relationship with the media going forward to further advance the development of the District.