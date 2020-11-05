The Volta Region Resource Group, an organ of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is optimistic the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would win the December polls.

He said the fortunes of the NPP in the region had improved with the party setting eyes on at least three seats.

Mr King David Akpabli, Secretary of the Group, said this at a press conference in Ho to launch its campaign dubbed “All Hands On Deck” in the 18 Constituencies of the Volta region.

The campaign aimed to equip the electorates with appropriate information on the government’s track record in terms of development projects, programmes and policies.

He said President Akufo-Addo performed better than his contender, Mr John Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Akufo-Addo will continue to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians and that the NDC is not an alternative, and does not deserve any second chance.”

Mr Akpabli said though the party inaugurated various campaign taskforces, the VRG All Hands on Deck team would go an extra mile to garner at least 25 per cent of the votes for President Akufo-Addo and the party to stay in power.

He said: “The President’s frequent strategic visits and the good job have endeared him to the hearts of the many Voltarians.”

The many social interventions are changing the narrative and perception of the people, he added.

The Secretary said the group had taken its activities to social gatherings, funeral grounds, Churches, market centres and identifiable institutions, adding “we are gaining grounds.”

He observed that President Akuffo-Addo was God’s anointed, a performer and a beacon of hope for African politics and must be retained to take the fortunes of the country a notch higher.

Mr Akpabli appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the NPP and a peaceful election, before, during and after the December polls.