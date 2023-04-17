Volta GWCL pays part of GHC 17.5 million debts to ECG

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), has committed GHC 2 million out of its GHC 17.5 million indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region, having defaulted for over two years.

GWCL, thus, became the highest debtor to ECG in the region with a debt profile of 17.5 million.

The ECG and the GWCL entered an agreement after the power distributor threatened to disconnect their water client, leading to the part payment.

Mr Michael Buabin, the Acting Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, addressing the media said that “We rescinded our decision to disconnect GWCL on 4th April 2023, because we knew they were going to pay something very soon since the discussions we had with them at the Regional and Head Office level were positive.”

He explained that the Company was not embarking on a mass disconnection exercise but a revenue mobilization exercise so once the Company engaged an entity and that entity showed commitment to pay, there could be a consensus.

“We don’t take delight in disconnecting customers, but we also want to collect the needed revenue so when we engage you and there’s positive feedback, we don’t take you off the national grid but once you default or fail to present a positive solution, disconnection which is always the last resort will be done.”

Mr Buabin also noted that the GWCL provides essential services to consumers so disconnecting them also has adverse effects.

“For example, if we disconnect GWCL, hospitals, schools and innocent consumers, who have paid their water bills will not get water supply, hence the need to engage the GWCL extensively for them to pay their bills to avoid disconnection,” he said

Mr Buabin indicated that the two million cedis paid by GWCL was nowhere near their 17.5 million debts in the Region and urged them to make regular payments to avoid accruing more debt in the nearest future.

“The amount paid by GWCL is small compared to their debt profile, but we hope they will be making regular payments to enable them to reduce or clear their debt. We will be monitoring the situation to ensure we receive frequent payments from their outfit.”

Mr Buabin expressed hope that GWCL would fulfill their side of the bargain to defray the debt.

Other institutions that made payment in the Volta region included UHAS, Ho Technical University, Abutia Stone Quarry, among others.

The ECG had also engaged the Hospitals that charge utilities as part of bills given to patients especially missionary hospitals (CHAG), the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service in the region to settle their indebtedness or face disconnection.