Volta Health Network, Adidome hospital perform free eye surgery

The Volta Health Network, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has teamed up with the Adidome Government Hospital to perform a series of successful treatments and surgeries for residents affected by various eye conditions.

The event, which saw over thousand residents medically attended to, marked a significant milestone in improving the eye health and well-being of the local population.

The surgeries, conducted at Adidome Hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities by

medical professionals from both organizations, aimed to alleviate the vision-related challenges faced by residents, and ultimately, enhance their quality of life.

Speaking to the Co-President of the Volta Health Network, Dr. Samuel Mortoti, he said that the outfit was poised at offering multi-specialty medical services to patients in the region and beyond.

He stated that their first medical mission was held at Keta, where over 500 people benefited from the screening exercise and had 65 people undergone free eye surgeries within two- days, adding that Adidome was the second place, which had over 200 patients, who underwent surgery.

This according to Dr. Mortoti formed part of their mandate as an NGO to give back to society.

He, however, lauded the Member of Parliament Hon. Gabby Alexander Roosevelt Hotordze and the District Chief Executive, Mr Moore Zonyrah for the selfless support they received n the discharge of the eye screening and surgery exercises.

The Co-President later donated some new general surgical sets such as pulse oximeters, caesarian section surgical sets, and assortment of medications among others to the hospital.

Dr. Dela Martin Ahiavih, the Medical Superintendent of the Adidome Government Hospital, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, expressed gratitude and pledged to ensure that the surgical sets would be used purposefully.

He noted that the hospital had many challenges in performing eye surgeries for the residents due to the lack of resources.

He explained that only a few among the numerous patients, who visited their facility for eye surgeries, had answers to their plight.

Dr. Ahiavih said that he was glad when Volta Health Network wrote to the facility to collaborate and have the residents attended to.

He urged the Member of Parliament and the District Chief Executive to focus more on the facility and support them to acquire the needed equipment.

Mr. Hotordze said he would ensure that the necessary support was given to the facility by his office.

He also extolled the assistance given by the Volta Health Network and indicated that their benevolence would not be forgotten.

Residents who underwent the surgeries expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to receive proper medical care.

Madam Adzo Nuveh one of the beneficiaries, shared, “I can’t believe how clear everything looks now. I’m so thankful to the doctors and the organizations that made this possible.”

As the collaboration between Volta Health Network and Adidome Government Hospital continued to yield positive outcomes, the organizations were hopeful that the initiative would serve as an inspiring example for future healthcare endeavours that prioritize the well-being of communities in need.