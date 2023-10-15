Volta House of Chiefs urge gov’t to alleviate plight of victims of Dam spillage

Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, has called on the central government to help alleviate the immense sufferings of victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The House, in the appeal through the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, said the various affected communities should be assisted with logistics and safety equipment through the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Togbe Tepre Hodo, in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), appealed specially to the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) to take immediate measures to forestall any further loss to the communities.

He said the House had observed with dismay the ravages being occasioned by the spillage, resulting in an unprecedented level of flooding in the low-lying areas of the Volta-Basin.

Togbe Tepre Hodo said information reaching the House indicated that there was insufficient notice to the affected areas to enable them to take any precautionary measures before the spillage.

He said, “this has resulted in catastrophic loss and displacement to the indigenes and businesses operating in the catchment areas.”

Togbe Tepre Hodo said the spillage had further resulted in the disruption of electricity supply to various communities affected.