Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, says the Region is committed to the Green Ghana project and would participate fully in the exercise on June 11, 2021, to ensure its success.

He said his outfit would make all necessary efforts to ensure that the Region achieved its target of 200,000 trees on the day to protect the environment.

Dr Letsa said this when Mr John Allotey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, accompanied by Madam Joyce Ofori Kwafo, Corporate Affairs and Media Relations Manager of the Commission and others, paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Ho.

The call is part of Mr Allotey’s working visit to the Region and he used the opportunity to brief the Regional Minister on the project.

Dr Letsa, who expressed joy over the visit and the briefing, pledged the region’s support towards a successful exercise.

Mr Allotey said the initiative was non-partisan and required the support, cooperation and participation of traditional authorities, political heads and opinion leaders for success.

He was of the strongest conviction that the initiative would create a national consciousness on the need to plant trees and avoid illegal logging.

Mr Allotey asked the Minister to solicit support for the initiative at the regional level through the mobilisation of traditional authorities and other stakeholders.

In response, the Minister assured Mr Allotey that the Volta Region House of Chiefs would be duly informed through its President to request their support and participation in the exercise.

Dr Letsa again assured him that Municipal and District Chief Executives and their respective Assemblies would participate in the exercise.

The Green Ghana project is a presidential initiative launched by President Nana Akufo Addo on March 23, 2021.

It was to rally Ghanaians to plant five million trees on June 11, 2021, to preserve the country’s forest.

The initiative was also to encourage the citizens and inculcate in them the habit of planting trees to protect the vegetation cover for a balanced ecology and as a long term measure against heavy storms.