Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has presented 1,950 dual desks to the Regional Directorate of Education for distribution to schools.

The desks, procured at the cost of GH¢ 887,500.00 by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), are to be distributed to 14 out of 18 Municipal and District Directorates of Education.

The Minister said the desks would help improve the challenge of inadequate furniture in schools in the beneficiary Municipal and Districts.

This would provide a conducive environment for the children and enhance teaching and learning, he said and commended CODA for the initiative.

He urged beneficiaries to ensure proper maintenance of the desks and also put them to good use to achieve the desired objective.

Dr Letsa assured the Regional Education Directorate that schools yet to benefit would soon receive similar support to enhance academic work.

Mr Godwin Amelor, North Tongu District Director of Education, who received the items on behalf of the Regional Director, said the desks would enable the children to have peace of mind to study.

He was grateful to the Minister and CODA for the gesture and said the desks would get to the beneficiary Schools.

