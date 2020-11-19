Book Of Condolence

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has signed a book of condolence in memory of the late former President Rawlings.

He said that the Volta Region and the whole of Ghana has lost a great man, a selfless statesman adding that the late President would be missed by all.

Dr Letsa disclosed that the late President was passionate about the development of the country and had done his best for the country.

Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, wrote that the late former President was a mentor and “I took to politics seriously” after having worked with him in the past.

Other dignitaries who signed were DCOP Edward Odoru- Kwateng, the Regional Police Commander, Mr Gustin Cobbina Atu, the Deputy Director of VRCC, Mr A.K Dzokoto, the Regional Commander of Prisons.

The former President died on Thursday 12th November, 2020

