A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Volta My Pride is expected to donate to the Volta Home Orphanage at Ve-Deme Hohoe in the Volta Region this Saturday, 26th September 2020.

It is one of the oldest in the Volta Region that houses from 8 months to 23-year-old orphans and they depend mainly on farming for the day to day running and up keep of the Orphanage Home.

Volta My Pride as an Association is a benevolent organization geared towards helping the needy, less privilege, donate to schools, train idle youth in the society as well as champion development in Ghana.

The donation is part of the association’s aims and objectives to help the less privilege in the society.

The donation is the maiden one for the Association and all the items meant for the donation was from the financial muscle of the members.

“So we would call on donor agencies and organizations, both in Ghana and outside to come and help the association, either in cash or kind in our future donations and endeavours for the less privilege in any part of the country,” the Association stated.

They further stated that the impending Saturday’s kind gesture Volta Home Orphanage at Ve-Deme is through little contributions from members and a push from the executives of the Association.

By: Isaac Dzidzoamenu