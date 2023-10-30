Volta NDC Appeals to Gov’t To Support 145 Flood-affected Health Workers

The Volta branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a statement, which was signed by its Regional Communication Officer, Honorable Kafui Sorkpa Agbleze urging the government of President Nana Addo Danqua Akuffo to provide immediate assistance and support to approximately 145 health workers who have been severely affected by the recent Akosombo dam spillage in the region.

According to the party’s observations, there are currently 76 displaced health workers in South Tongu, 51 in North Tongu, and another 18 in Central Tongu. These numbers reflect a significant impact on healthcare services within the region as a result of the spillage of excess water from our nation’s hydroelectricity installations at Akosombo and Kpong.

In light of this situation, it is crucial that the government takes swift action to address these concerns and provide relief for those affected.

The party has implore the government to prioritize their efforts towards restoring normalcy and ensuring that adequate resources are made available for healthcare professionals working under difficult circumstances in the region.