Volta NDC begins reconciliation to solidify Mahama’s candidacy

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has begun a fence-mending strategy to strengthen the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama and the chances of the party ahead of the December 2024 general elections in the region.

The reconciliation moves, according to Mr. Francis Dotsey Bedzo, the deputy secretary of the Akatsi South branch of the opposition NDC, have begun to restore unity in the constituencies across the region as the party prepares to win the 2024 general elections.

Also emerging is the attempt to use the reconciliation drive to further heal the political injuries recorded before and during the parliamentary primary elections.

In interaction with the Akatsi South Constituency executives yesterday, the regional executive noted that the party is ready to wrestle power from the NPP government, hence the membership of the party must put their differences aside for the interest of the party.

They indicated that the reconciliation, reformation, and rebuilding agenda of the party was meant to target the constituency executives, the branch executives, and failed parliamentary candidate aspirants.

Mr. James Gunu, the party’s Volta regional Secretary said they are taking the tour of the constituency with all sense of responsibility to unify every interest within the party as they seek to unify the rank and file of the party to rescue the country from the insensitivities of the Nana Addo Danqua led NPP government.

Speaking to the media, the Akatsi South deputy Treasurer and the Assemblyman for Wute Electoral Area, Hon. Wisdom Akpabli stated that the time was right to unite all interests in the party and give Ghanaians a viable electoral alternative in the coming polls.

In a statement released by the communication bureau of the Akatsi South NDC, Mr. Isaac Kofi Ativor commended the Mawutor Agbavitor-led Volta regional executives for the timely exercise, clarifying that the party can only win the crucial 2024 election with a united front.

Read the full statement below.

AKATSI SOUTH CONSTITUENCY IN FOCUS

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, the NDC Volta Regional Team, led by Chairman Hon. Mawutor Agbavitor, held a closed-door meeting with the Constituency Executive Committee (CEC) of Akatsi South Constituency.

Their presence was both an honor and a source of inspiration for our dedicated constituency executives.

During their visit, the regional executives demonstrated a commitment to grassroots engagement and party unity that left a lasting impression on us all.

Their willingness to listen to our concerns, offer guidance, and share their wealth of experience was invaluable.

We commend their dedication to fostering collaboration and cooperation among party members, which is essential for our collective success. Their visit not only strengthened our resolve but also deepened our sense of belonging within the NDC family.

We want to express our appreciation for the Regional Executives’ efforts in building bridges and ensuring that our party continues to grow and thrive in the Akatsi-South Constituency.

In the spirit of unity and progress, we look forward to future engagements and collaborations with the Volta Regional Executives. Together, we will work tirelessly to advance the principles and goals of the NDC in our constituency and beyond.

Once again, thank you for your visit and your unwavering support.

Signed.

ISAAC KOFI ATTIVOR

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER AKATSI-SOUTH NDC.