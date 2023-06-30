Volta NDC chairman sends warm wishes to Muslims on Eid al-Adha

Volta regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor has extended felicitations to the Muslim community in Ghana on the celebration of the Eid al-Adha festival of sacrifice.

Agbavitor said the festival should continue to serve as a reminder to people of all religious divides and the general population of Ghanaians that “we are one people with a common purpose and destiny.”

He said the peace and tranquility Ghana is touted with should continue to unite us as a people during the season of Eid al-Adha.

“We must all see one another as brothers and sisters and continue to be each others keepers as taught by the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible,” he said.

Agbavitor called for unity and tolerance among all religious groups and the general population “so that together we can build a better society for ourselves and the coming generation.”