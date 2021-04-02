The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has congratulated Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for the Ho West Constituency, on his appointment to the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Parliament.

Mr James Gunu, Regional Secretary of the Party, said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the appointment of a Parliamentarian from the Volta Region to a sub-region legislature was refreshing.

Mr Bedzrah succeeds Mr Clement Kofi Humado, immediate past MP for the Anlo Constituency.

“On behalf of the Regional Party Leadership, entire membership, and indeed Voltarians home and abroad, we congratulate Hon. Bedzrah greatly, on such a significant elevation at the time our region is going through a lot of difficulties and challenges.

“We also commend Hon. Clement Kofi Humado, immediate past MP for Anlo for completing his tenure in the ECOWAS parliament,” Mr Gunu said.

The Regional Secretary said the Party was hopeful Mr Bedzrah “would be inspired by this appointment to champion the principles of democracy and good governance within the ECOWAS sub-region.

He also appealed to the MP to help enhance the development of the Region by promoting its potential to the outside world, and also help address the threats of political instability haunting the Region.”

Mr Gunu appealed to the MP to “rescue many of our people, particularly women, who are suffering from acute socio-economic crisis compounded by unnecessary border closures, bring an end to the injustice and discrimination Voltarians are going through within the national space, and also bring a permanent end to the purported separatist movement and other human activities aimed at destabilizing the region.

“Hon. Bedzrah’s nomination to this enviable office is a breath of fresh air in our body politic; and we have every conviction that his time spent in that august house shall be expended on such crucial undertakings as will deepen our democratic gains and advance the cause of development, progress, and national cohesion.

The statement said the achievements of Mr Bedzrah as a Member of Parliament, the Chairman of the Volta MPs Caucus, and many other lofty positions he had occupied as a career politician were not lost on the NDC.

“We wish him every success in this new endeavour,” the statement added.