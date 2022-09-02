Volta NDC congratulates MPs for touching the lives of constituents

The Volta Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has congratulated its Members of Parliament (MPs) for touching the lives of their constituents across the 18 constituencies in the region under a sight saving project.

The Chapter said the gesture, which was “an expensive sight saving project” had saved constituents “who would have remained in perpetual blindness as a result of cataract and other eye defects due to the high cost associated with treating such eye defects.”

Mr Sorkpa K. Agbleze, Volta Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, who signed a release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the project, estimated to cost close to GH₵200,000 per constituency, was borne by the respective MPs.

It said the gesture was also likely to boost the electoral fortunes of the Party in the 2024 elections since the project did not discriminate against those affected on their political affiliation.

The release said the gesture was the first of a kind in the history of cataract operation in the region with no cost borne by the beneficiaries, adding that it was worthy of commendation and emulation.

It said since the roll out of the intervention, more than 56,000 people had been screened, 10,000 had undergone surgeries and 15,000 receiving spectacles.

The release said the Party was also touched by the numerous testimonies from the beneficiaries from the constituencies.

“By far, the most touching testimony is that about a six-month-old baby born blind due to cataracts and a 16-year-old lady who gave up her education as a result of blindness from age three, all had their sights successfully restored.”

The release expressed gratitude to Lifetime Wells Vision, an international NGO and the Friends Eye Centre from Tamale for partnering the MPs in rolling out the project.