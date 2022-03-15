Volta NDC Demands Removal Of Road Checks On Aflao-Accra Highway

The Volta NDC has called on the Minister of Interior to remove all frustrating check points on the Aflao-Accra Highway.

PRESS RELEASE

BY VOLTA NDC

15/03/2022

THE MINISTER OF INTERIOR MUST REMOVE THE FRUSTRATING CHECK POINTS ON THE AFLAO ACCRA HIGHWAY.

The NDC in the Volta Region wishes to express its dissatisfaction with the unsatisfactory answers given by the Minister of Interior Hon. Ambrose Dery to the question posed by Hon. Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament for Ketu South, concerning the number of approved security barriers on the Aflao to Accra Highway.

The Minister in his answer to the question, termed some barriers as snap check points which serve as second layer to prevent the entry of terrorists and the spread of Covid-19.

The NDC sees this explanation as a deliberate attempt by the Minister of Interior to hoodwink the people to believe the excuse of Covid-19 and terrorists attack on Ghana. Nobody is impressed with this worrying misrepresentation by the Minister, except those who are delighted with the suffering of the people affected.

The many snap check points on the Aflao – Accra, Ho- Accra Highway, makes no security sense when our borders are porous. Lessons across the sub-region prove this is not the best strategy in preventing terrorists from entering the country.

The phenomenon of Boko Haram in Nigeria, Chad, and Cameron is as a result of their porous borders, same applies to Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb or AQIM in the Sahel regions including northern Mali, southern Algeria and northern Niger.

If terrorists have taken a foothold in these countries because of their porous borders, it is prudent and appropriate for Ghana to strengthen its porous borders to prevent terrorists from entering the country.

The position of the Minister of Interior that check points are to prevent terrorists and Covid-19 is difficult to accept under prevailing circumstances.

Should we allow terrorists free entry into the country, through our porous borders, before pursuing them through our inland snap check points?

In addition, NDC Volta finds the position of the Minister that the barriers are to prevent the spread of Covid -19, not only as absurd but also unscientific. How can the numerous security check points without any Covid – 19 surveillance tests, be a check on its spread?

The NDC in the Volta Region is calling on the Minister of Interior for the quick removal of the fourteen (14) discriminatory snap check points/barriers on the Aflao- Accra, Ho- Accra Highway, because they constitute a frustrating impediment to the free movement of citizens rather than providing any form of security for them.

We see the position of the Minister that the borders will not be opened soon and the call on those affected by the closure to access the Obatampa agricultural programme as not being in touch with reality.

The Minister must be aware that majority of the people do not qualify to access funds from the Obatampa programme with GCB, ABSA etc, hence his recommendation is out of touch with the reality confronting the suffering masses.

The NDC in the Volta Region affirms its believe in the removal of the discriminatory and frustrating barriers on the Accra to Aflao Highway and the quick and unconditional opening of the Aflao Border in accordance with the time table given by the ECOWAS Heads of states, since majority of the people along the border are suffering from acute starvation and loss of their livelihood.

Signed:

Sorkpa K. Agbleze

(NDC Volta Regional Communication Officer)