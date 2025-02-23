Volta NDC Hails Adjaho and Kwamigah-Atokple’s Council of State Appointments

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana’s Volta Region has lauded the appointments of two prominent figures—Rt. Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho and Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple—to the nation’s Council of State, heralding the move as a reflection of the region’s enduring political influence.

Adjaho, a seasoned statesman and former Speaker of Parliament, was elected Chairman of the Council, a body tasked with advising President John Dramani Mahama on critical governance matters. Kwamigah-Atokple, a respected businessman and philanthropist, also secured a seat, bringing private-sector insight to the advisory group.

In a statement, Volta NDC Chairman Mawutor Agbavitor praised Adjaho’s “wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to national service,” emphasizing his role in shaping legislative agendas during his tenure as Speaker from 2013 to 2017. “His leadership will anchor the Council’s deliberations in wisdom and integrity,” Agbavitor said, underscoring the region’s pride in contributing leaders of “exceptional caliber.”

Kwamigah-Atokple’s appointment, meanwhile, highlights the Council’s blend of political and economic expertise. Known for his philanthropic ventures in education and healthcare, his inclusion signals a nod to grassroots development perspectives. The NDC described his selection as a “strategic asset” to national policymaking.

The Council of State, composed of senior statesmen and regional representatives, plays a pivotal role in stabilizing Ghana’s governance, particularly during periods of political tension. Adjaho’s ascendancy to its helm comes amid debates over constitutional reforms and economic recovery strategies, with observers noting his reputation for bipartisan dialogue.

For the Volta Region—a traditional NDC stronghold—the appointments reinforce its stature as a hub for influential leadership. Analysts suggest the move could galvanize party support ahead of future elections, though the NDC’s statement focused on national unity, urging both appointees to prioritize “fairness and excellence” in their advisory roles.

The ruling party’s recognition of Adjaho, an opposition figure, also drew attention. Political commentator Esi Coker noted, “In a divided climate, his appointment underscores the Council’s non-partisan ethos. It’s a win for institutional credibility.”

As Ghana navigates economic headwinds and governance challenges, the Council’s refreshed composition—blending institutional memory and fresh perspectives—may prove critical. For the Volta NDC, the moment is both a celebration and a call to steward influence responsibly. “We stand ready to support our leaders in building a stronger Ghana,” Agbavitor affirmed.