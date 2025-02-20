Volta NDC Hails Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, Doe Adjaho on Council of State Roles

The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended warm congratulations to Right Honorable Edward Doe Adjaho and Cde. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple following their respective appointments to the Council of State.

Doe Adjaho, a former Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, has been nominated and elected as the Chairman of the Council of State, a position that places him at the helm of advising President John Dramani Mahama on governance matters. His selection has been described by the NDC as a testament to his extensive experience and commitment to public service.

In a statement signed by Volta Regional NDC Chairman, Comrade Mawutor Agbavitor, the party lauded Doe Adjaho’s appointment as a moment of pride for the region, emphasizing that his leadership would bring wisdom, integrity, and stability to the Council’s deliberations.

“The Volta Region takes great pride in this appointment, which further cements the region’s place in Ghana’s political landscape. Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho’s elevation to this high office is not only a recognition of his illustrious career but also a testament to the caliber of leaders the Volta Region continues to produce,” the statement read.

Additionally, the NDC in the region celebrated the election and swearing-in of Cde. Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, a businessman and philanthropist, as a member of the Council of State. His presence, the party noted, would enrich the Council’s discussions with valuable perspectives on national development.

The statement reaffirmed the Volta NDC’s commitment to supporting distinguished individuals from the region in their service to Ghana and urged the appointees to uphold values of fairness, dedication, and excellence in their new roles.

The Council of State serves as a key advisory body to the President, and with these appointments, the Volta NDC expressed confidence in the contributions of its representatives to national progress.