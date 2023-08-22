Volta NDC regional executives pay working visit to Anlo constituency

Volta regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor on Monday, led Regional Executives on a working visit to the Anlo Constituency.

The visit was to offer the regional leadership of the party an opportunity to discuss important party issues including the state of the party in the Anlo Constituency.

It was also to discuss and strategize on the upcoming limited voter registration exercise, and the District Assembly Elections among other pressing issues.

Mr Rolex Agbenyega Miheso, the constituency Chairman and Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament for the constituency both welcomed the regional executives and commended the team for their dedication and commitment towards the cause of the party, and for the initiative of bringing the Regional Secretariat to the door step of the grassroots.

Mr Agbavitor urged the constituency executives to continue to work hard and preach unity among the rank and file of the party faithful, which he said was necessary for the party’s victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.