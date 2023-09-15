Volta NDC Serial Callers to focus on Making Mahama President in Next Elections

NDC serial callers in the Volta region are happy with Alhaji Said Sinare for his call on party leadership to focus on supporting former President John Dramani Mahama’s candidacy in the next presidential election.

Alhaji Said Sinare, former National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned individuals within the NDC against prioritizing personal interests over the party’s success adding that, former President John Dramani Mahama is the most viable option to be elected the next leader of the country

He asserts that these individuals are prematurely focusing on the 2028 elections instead of concentrating on securing victory in the crucial 2024 elections, where the NDC aims to propel John Dramani Mahama to a second term.

The callers on Shine 96.9fm with Cosmos Amen Posh, the morning host of the Akatsi based Radio station, emphasized the importance of this call, stating that the party’s leadership should work together towards the goal of making Mahama the next president of Ghana.

According to Volta NDC Serial callers, Mahama has the experience and capabilities needed to lead Ghana toward growth and development, and the party must recognize his leadership as crucial to achieving these goals by supporting his 2024 ambitions first before any other thing.

The callers emphasized the need for the party’s unity and pointed out that supporting Mahama’s candidacy should be a top priority for all members of the party.