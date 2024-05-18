Volta NDC Sets Goal to Raise Gh¢10 Million for 2024 Election Campaign

The Volta Region Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has initiated a fund-raising campaign aimed at mobilising Gh¢10 million towards the 2024 general elections.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, launched the campaign in Ho with the short code *248*52# to encourage people to donate to the party so that it could obtain the necessary funding to prosecute its agenda.

He said the code was specific to the region and intended to give people, particularly those who operated micro-businesses and wanted to assist the party but were having difficulty doing so, the chance to send their contributions.

Mr Agbavitor urged all party members and the public, both at home and abroad, to help them by making donations using the code so they could mobilise sufficient funds for the campaign.

He described the fundraising launch as a catalyst for a larger effort to spread the party’s message of hope to all eligible voters and persuade them to vote for its return into government to rescue the nation from its present predicament.

Mr Agbavitor said Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Party’s flagbearer was a candidate with integrity and an impeccable record who could be relied upon to bring about the development and transformation the people had been longing for.

Mr James Gunu, the Party’s Volta Regional Secretary, said the code offered a unique chance for everyone to assist the Party from the comfort of their homes or any location.

He said the NDC’s ascent to power was crucial for the Volta Region and the country at large to witness the required progress and massive socio-economic transformation that would alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.

The Regional Secretary underscored the need for the Party to be more strategic, innovative and come up with initiatives that would bring the needed resources for effective and successful execution of the campaign.

Mr Gunu urged everyone to use the code to make their contributions to help the party.

Mr Daniel Agboka Dzegede, the Volta Regional Treasurer of the party, said without funding and a well-thought-out plan, no organisation could conduct successful operations.

He asked the party faithful and the public to support them with the necessary resources and vote massively for them on December 7, to win power for accelerated development of the country.