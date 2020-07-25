The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has supported its constituency offices in the Volta Region with motorbikes and laptop computers to aid electioneering activities.

Presenting the items, Mr Henry Ametefee, the Regional Chairman of the Party, said the initiative showed the NDC’s zeal to win power.

He asked the executives to use the items for the intended purposes, and cautioned against the reckless use of the motorcycles.

The Chairman called on the party members to be united to help secure the votes of the people, and hinted that the Party was deploying IT resources to enhance the election monitoring process.

He commended party members for their continuous commitment even with limited resources, and appealed to all to support the fight against the coronavirus by staying true to the preventive protocols.

Mr James Gunu, the Regional Secretary of the Party, said the newly created IT department would work closely with the election directorate for efficient collation of results.

He said power was within the NDC’s grasp, and urged members to work their hearts out towards victory.

“We must win this elections by all means, so we must do our best,” Mr. Gunu said.

Each constituency office received two branded motorcycles and a laptop.

