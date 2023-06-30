Volta NDC thanks members for support in Assin-North By-election

Volta regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor has extended a message of gratitude to regional officials, the Volta Parliamentary and Diaspora Caucuses, and other party faithful for their immense support during the recently held By-election in the Assin North constituency.

A release issued on Friday June. 29 said: “As head of the Regional Executive Committee, I want to express that we are elated by the massive mobilization, support contributions, and physical presence of party members from the Region in Assin-North to help in the bid of the party to see Hon. James Gyakye Quayson re- elected as Member of Parliament – your efforts complemented the efforts of other party members from across the country, from the top to the ‘least person’ in delivering the massive victory for the Mr Quayson.”

The release observed that the people of Ghana by the outcome of the Assin-North by-election, have proven their resolve to stand on the side of truth and justice – The victory of the NDC in Assin-North, has gone to emphasize the positive defiance against regime manipulations.

The release further said that the massive deployment of government machinery and the attempts to buy votes, have been blatantly defeated by the conscience of the people – Assin-North has shown the way for what unity of purpose can do heading into the 2024 general elections.

“Given the massive love, support and delivery in Assin-North, I have no doubt that the NDC is energized now than ever – I want to thank you sincerely,” Agbavitor said.

The release urged the support base of the party to continue to rise above intimidation and deliver victory to the NDC in the 2024 general elections.