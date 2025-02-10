Volta NDC Youth Wing Defends Dr. Asiamah Amid Political Smear Campaign

The Volta NDC Youth Wing has issued a strong denunciation of what it calls a politically motivated witch-hunt against Dr. Johnson Asiamah, the newly appointed Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

In a statement released by Regional Youth Organizer Mathias Alagbo, the group accused prominent opposition figures—most notably Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Dr. Gideon Boako—of reviving long-dismissed allegations from 2017.

They claim these accusations, which allege that Dr. Asiamah violated the Bank of Ghana Act and caused financial loss, are nothing more than a continuation of an eight-year campaign of persecution.

The youth wing’s statement is scathing, suggesting that the opposition’s efforts are less about accountability and more about scapegoating distinguished Voltarians. “Despite subjecting him to relentless court battles over the years, the NPP has failed to substantiate its claims,” the statement asserted. The group condemned the tactic as a clear case of political bullying intended to tarnish the reputation of a capable leader at a crucial time.

While the opposition insists that such allegations deserve serious inquiry, the NDC Youth Wing warned against letting baseless accusations derail progress. They argued that the focus should be on rebuilding Ghana’s key institutions rather than engaging in divisive politicking. With Ghana’s economy and national financial stability at stake, the youth wing urged all well-meaning citizens to reject what they described as a smear campaign and stand by Dr. Asiamah.

This defense comes at a time when the integrity of public appointments is under intense scrutiny. Although critics argue that persistent allegations require thorough investigation, the NDC Youth Wing’s unwavering support for Dr. Asiamah reflects a broader desire among his supporters to move beyond partisan grievances and concentrate on strengthening the nation’s economic foundations. The debate, clearly far from over, underscores the deep political rifts that continue to influence public discourse in Ghana.