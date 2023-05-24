Volta NPP suspends Akatsi North constituency chairman

Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta region has suspended Mr Godfred Kudalor, the Akatsi North constituency chairman of the party.

A statement signed and issued in Ho on May 21 by Mr Pope Yao Yevu, the Volta regional secretary of the NPP and sighted by News Ghana said, the decision to suspend the Akatsi North chairman of the party was arrived at after a regional Executive Committee meeting held on Saturday May. 21, to look into some allegations brought against him (Akatsi North constituency chairman), by some of his colleague constituency executives.

“The committee has by a unanimous decision suspended you as the constituency chairman for Akatsi North and has refered you to the regional disciplinary committee, relative to a petition brought against you by the constituency organizer, Mr Innocent Kwadzo Agblorti, constituency women organizer, Mad. Veronica Ati and nine electoral area coordinators from the constituency,” the statement read.

Although the statement did not disclose the allegations levelled against the constituency chairman necessitating his suspension, it said, Mr Kudalor was required to hand over all party property in his possession to the first vice chairman of the party in the constituency, pending the outcome of investigations into the petition by the regional disciplinary committee.

Kudalor, when contacted by News Ghana, confirmed the suspension but declined any further comments.