Volta/Oti Regions Zoomlion workers hold end of year thanksgiving

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a waste management conglomerate in the Volta and Oti Regions has marked year ending activities with a thanksgiving service for workers of the two regions.

The annual thanksgiving is a weeklong tradition of the waste conglomerate, which has employed thousands including those under the various employment initiatives of the State, and the health initiative was chosen as unique activity to mark the event.

Workers from five zones in the Volta Region converged in Ho for the celebration, which was held simultaneously across the country, and more than 300 were screened for hypertension, diabetes and other prevailing health conditions.

Mr Solomon Denyo, Regional Manager for Volta and Oti, said the Company considered the health of workers of the high-risk establishment seriously, and had a whole department with units dedicated to health and safety.

He said an elaborate policy on health and safety also existed, which ensured the work environment protected workers and provided the needed personal protection equipment among other safety measures.

The Regional Manager said periodic health screening remained part of the company’s culture, and that all workers had health insurance cover that extended also to their families.

He said the company had persisted at the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and that a successful year end was being marked with the thanksgiving service.

Mr Denyo noted the increasing challenge of indiscriminate dumping of refuse, which darkened the Region’s luster as one of the cleanest, must therefore be addressed.

He asked the communities to subscribe to the Company’s ambitious waste bin distribution programme, the One Million Bin project, which sought to revolutionise refuse management in the country.

The Regional Manager said a plastic waste recycling plant was being installed in Ho and hoped to help manage the overwhelming polythene pollution of the environment.

He disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that, the Oti Office would have its segment of the health screening exercise.

He said the company’s giant integrated waste treatment plant for the regions would become operational next year and was sure to accelerate the transformation of sanitation outcomes.

Madam Sylvia Attiogbe, in charge of the Royal Hospital in Ho, which provided the health screening services, said all present would benefit the exercise and that those with threatening conditions would be referred appropriately.